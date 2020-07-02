Eddie R. Allison Sr., 58

DELMAR - Eddie Ray Allison Sr. died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Eda Anne Allison and the late Edward C. "Bust" Allison.

He worked for more than 11 years as the supervisor of housekeeping at Cadista Pharmaceuticals. He also worked many years as owner and operator of Eddie's Cleaning Service.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion of over 12 years, Deborah Bragg of Delmar; his children, Olivia Allison-Marcus of Delaware, Eddie Allison Jr. of Virginia, Jamie Mongeli of Florida and Christopher Justis of Virginia; nine grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Wayne Allison; a sister, Roxanne Shea; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar.







