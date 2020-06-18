Edgar C. Calloway Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERLIN - Edgar Cleveland Calloway Sr. died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Merrill G. Calloway and Jennie Carey Calloway.
He worked on his tree farm and received the Delaware State Tree Farmer of the Year award for 1998. He volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
He is survived by two sons, Edgar Cleveland Calloway Jr. and Ron Merrill Calloway, both of Berlin; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carole A. Calloway.
A graveside service was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Ed was a friend and faithful member of Friendship United Methodist Church. I know he enjoyed the choir and participated many times. I was greeter and choir member at the church and it was a joy to
welcome Ed to church when he could attend.
Spencer Everett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved