BERLIN - Edgar Cleveland Calloway Sr. died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Merrill G. Calloway and Jennie Carey Calloway.

He worked on his tree farm and received the Delaware State Tree Farmer of the Year award for 1998. He volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

He is survived by two sons, Edgar Cleveland Calloway Jr. and Ron Merrill Calloway, both of Berlin; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carole A. Calloway.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store