SALISBURY - Edgar Morris Swinney Jr. died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar Morris Swinney Sr. and Margaret Osbourne Swinney.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1991 from the U.S. Postal Service, after more than 30 years. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and previously a member of the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lilian Roberts Swinney; daughters, Lisa Huber of Nashville, Tenn., and Karen Starner of Salisbury; a son, Dean Swinney of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside memorial service with military honors was held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



