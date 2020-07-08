CRISFIELD â€" Edith Ann Warfield passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.
Born on Rhodes Point, Smith Island, Md. on January 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Capt. William B. Evans and Ina May Smith Parks. Her first and second husbands, James Benjamin Aswell, Jr. and Hayes Diggs, Sr., preceded her in death.
She was retired and formerly worked at the A & P Grocery Store and in various sewing factories in the Crisfield area. She was a charter member of Faith Fellowship Assembly of God in Crisfield and was a current member of Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore in Marion Station. She taught Sunday School and Bible Study, and was a â€œPrayer Warrior!â€�
Edith enjoyed gardening, flowers, and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She was their â€œrockâ€�.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, William W. â€œBillâ€� Warfield, III of Crisfield; her children, James Benjamin Aswell, III/Pati Ann, and Bonnie Matthews/Jim, all of Crisfield; step-children, Andrew William Warfield of Florida, and Jo Ann Diggs/Patty of Salisbury; grandchildren, Natalie Evans/Brad, James Benjamin Aswell, IV/Kelly, Brian Matthews/Destiny, Gabrielle Matthews, Tony Tawes, Jr./Chelsey, Jacob Tawes/Emily, David Warfield/Shaundra, Anthony Warfield, Angela Diggs, Vernon Wroten/Angela, Ross Hammer, and Rex Hammer; great-grandchildren, Meredith, Elise, Lydia, Addison, Delaney, Zach, Kaileigh, Brandi, Alexis, J.J., Sophia, Bradley, Madison, Jayden, Wynter, Jacob, Madilyn, Rylan, Isla, Rayne, Razvan, River, and Zayne; a daughter-in-law, Mary Diggs; her best friend, Marlene Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred â€œSissyâ€� McNamara, George Evans, Roger Evans, Woodland â€œHymieâ€� Evans, Dr. William B. Evans, Harold Evans, Clara Evans Smith, and Pauline Evans.
Funeral Services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 PM. A viewing was held one hour prior to the service. Rev. LeBron Palmer officiated. Interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore, 37331 Crisfield Marion Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
.