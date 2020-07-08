1/
Edith Ann Warfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Ann Warfield, 78
CRISFIELD - Edith Ann Warfield passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.
Born on Rhodes Point, Smith Island, Md. on January 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Capt. William B. Evans and Ina May Smith Parks. Her first and second husbands, James Benjamin Aswell, Jr. and Hayes Diggs, Sr., preceded her in death.
She was retired and formerly worked at the A & P Grocery Store and in various sewing factories in the Crisfield area. She was a charter member of Faith Fellowship Assembly of God in Crisfield and was a current member of Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore in Marion Station. She taught Sunday School and Bible Study, and was a "Prayer Warrior!"
Edith enjoyed gardening, flowers, and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She was their "rock".
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, William W. "Bill" Warfield, III of Crisfield; her children, James Benjamin Aswell, III/Pati Ann, and Bonnie Matthews/Jim, all of Crisfield; step-children, Andrew William Warfield of Florida, and Jo Ann Diggs/Patty of Salisbury; grandchildren, Natalie Evans/Brad, James Benjamin Aswell, IV/Kelly, Brian Matthews/Destiny, Gabrielle Matthews, Tony Tawes, Jr./Chelsey, Jacob Tawes/Emily, David Warfield/Shaundra, Anthony Warfield, Angela Diggs, Vernon Wroten/Angela, Ross Hammer, and Rex Hammer; great-grandchildren, Meredith, Elise, Lydia, Addison, Delaney, Zach, Kaileigh, Brandi, Alexis, J.J., Sophia, Bradley, Madison, Jayden, Wynter, Jacob, Madilyn, Rylan, Isla, Rayne, Razvan, River, and Zayne; a daughter-in-law, Mary Diggs; her best friend, Marlene Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred "Sissy" McNamara, George Evans, Roger Evans, Woodland "Hymie" Evans, Dr. William B. Evans, Harold Evans, Clara Evans Smith, and Pauline Evans.
Funeral Services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 PM. A viewing was held one hour prior to the service. Rev. LeBron Palmer officiated. Interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore, 37331 Crisfield Marion Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved