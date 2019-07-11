SALISBURY - Edith Camilla Ward died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Rickert.

She worked for various shirt factories, until retiring in 1985. She also worked in many jobs, including as a nurses' aid for Salisbury Nursing Home and as a line worker for Grumman Industries. She also worked for the Delmarva Shorebirds, operating the carousel for the children.

She is survived by her two children, Florence Keene Rayne of Salisbury and Frederick Mumford Ward III of Hebron; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Geisla Gutbrod, Waltraut Riedel and Brigette Hawelka; and two step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Mumford Ward; a son, John Edwin Ward; a sister, Renate Bauer; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service was held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



