SALISBURY - Edith Carol Smith died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Sanford, Va., she was the daughter of the late Arvandous Godwin and Mary Helen Trader Godwin. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury and worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a Transporter for about 20 years. She was active in the National Children's Cancer Society and the Handicapped Children Eastern Shore Respite Care project.
She is survived by two sons, James W. Smith Jr. of Parsonsburg and Tommy Mears of Alabama; a daughter, Carol Ann Bedsworth of Princess Anne; a stepson, Steve Smith of Salisbury; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Aubrey Fritschle; a twin sister, Elizabeth White of Parsonsburg; a second sister, Minnie Yoder of Sanford; a brother, Raymond Godwin of Sanford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. Mears Jr., her second husband, James W. Smith Sr.; a son, Ronnie Mears; and a brother, Arvandous Godwin Jr.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020