Edithe E. Horsman

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I just recently met this lovely lady when I started taking..."
  • - Sharon Fitzgerald
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Sharon Fitzgerald
  • - Sharon Fitzgerald

SALISBURY - Edithe Elaine Horsman died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born in Premont, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Emma Watkins.
She attended Washington High School in Princess Anne and worked as a clerk at Read's Drug Store.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan E. Farlow; and four grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Elrick Horsman; and a sister, Bernice Horsman.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Funeral Home
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon