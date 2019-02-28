SALISBURY - Edithe Elaine Horsman died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born in Premont, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Emma Watkins.
She attended Washington High School in Princess Anne and worked as a clerk at Read's Drug Store.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan E. Farlow; and four grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Elrick Horsman; and a sister, Bernice Horsman.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019