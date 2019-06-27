DELMAR - Edmund Seefried Sr. died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born in Germany, his parents were the late Wilhelm and Martha Seefried. He came to the United States with his family in 1952. He was retired from Schmidt's Baking Co. He was a lifetime member of the Delmar Fire Department.

He is survived by his children, Edmund Seefried Jr. of Salisbury, Irma J. Hill of Laurel, Doris A. Seefried of Delmar and Valerie I. Seefried of Delmar; three grandchildren; his siblings, Hilda Seefried, Woldemar Seefried, Adolph Seefried, Lilli Seefried, John Seefried and Luke Seefried; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; his sister, Emma; and his brother, Wilhelm "Bill" Seefried.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



