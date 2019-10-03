SALISBURY - Edna Brown Stephen died at Coastal Hospice At The Lake on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John C. Long and Sadie Haddock Long.
She made pies and cakes for her Salvation Army family. She was a member of Perryhawkin Christian Church. She moved into Atria Senior Living six years ago.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilda M. Horner of Allen; a stepson, Wade Stephen of Hyattsville, Md.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stephen; two previous husbands, Raymond L. Brown and William Twilley; three sisters; two brothers; and her son, Richard R. Brown.
A graveside service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019