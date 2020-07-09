1/
Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey
Edna Fay Pusey, 93
PRINCESS ANNE - Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Princess Anne, she was the daughter of the late Levin and Edna Long Beauchamp.
She worked for many years at D & F Shirt Co. She attended Parkway Church of God in Salisbury and Perryhawkin Christian Church near Princess Anne.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon F. Conway of Hebron; her son, Rodney L. Pusey of Princess Anne; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pusey; and sons, Charles R. Pusey and Merrill D. Pusey.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nancy Figgs
Family
July 5, 2020
Aunt Faye will always be remembered for her sweet nature. She was so good to us when we were children! We always felt welcome. Prayers and condolences to her dear family.
Valorie Adams
Family
July 5, 2020
I will forever miss you Mom.
Sharon Conway
Daughter
