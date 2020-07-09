Edna Fay Pusey, 93

PRINCESS ANNE - Edna Fay Beauchamp Pusey died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Princess Anne, she was the daughter of the late Levin and Edna Long Beauchamp.

She worked for many years at D & F Shirt Co. She attended Parkway Church of God in Salisbury and Perryhawkin Christian Church near Princess Anne.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon F. Conway of Hebron; her son, Rodney L. Pusey of Princess Anne; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pusey; and sons, Charles R. Pusey and Merrill D. Pusey.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.







