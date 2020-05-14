Edna Handy-McCarthy
SALISBURY - Edna Louise Handy-McCarthy died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McCarthy; sons, Roscoe Handy, Nathaniel McCarthy; and several grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, Salisbury. Graveside services and interment will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Princess Anne.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
