SALISBURY - Edna Louise Handy-McCarthy died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McCarthy; sons, Roscoe Handy, Nathaniel McCarthy; and several grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, Salisbury. Graveside services and interment will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Princess Anne.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McCarthy; sons, Roscoe Handy, Nathaniel McCarthy; and several grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, Salisbury. Graveside services and interment will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Princess Anne.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.