SALISBURY - Edna Louise Handy-McCarthy died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McCarthy; sons, Roscoe Handy, Nathaniel McCarthy; and several grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, Salisbury. Graveside services and interment will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Princess Anne.





