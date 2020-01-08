CRISFIELD - Edna L. Swift passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield July 29, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Melvin R. and Mary M. Moore Nelson. Her husband, Norman C. "Sonny" Swift, Jr., preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2012.
Edna was a homemaker and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She had a passion for shopping and enjoyed needlework. She loved taking care of her home and especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Norman C. Swift, III/Patti of Crisfield and Melvin G. Swift/Nancy of Painter, Va.; daughter-in-law, Betty Swift of Delmar; former daughters-in-law, Beth Hasty of Wattsville, Va., Beverly Custis of Rehobeth, Md. and Joan Swift of Marion; sisters, Louise Wooster/Bobby of Crisfield and Florence Thomas of Princess Anne; grandchildren, Richard F. Swift, Jr./Jodi, Eric Swift/Julie, Justin Swift, and Jeremy Swift; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth James "Jamie" Swift; and a step-son, Richard F. "Dickie" Swift.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home at 2 p.m. A viewing was held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Terry Riggin officiated and interment followed in Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733; Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squard(LSCARS,) P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817; or to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 8, 2020