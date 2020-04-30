WESTOVER - Edna Mae Green died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Elizabeth Bloodsworth Laird.

She and her husband raised chickens and were retired harness horse owners. She had worked as Assistant Manager at Goose Creek in Westover and First Baptist Church in Princess Anne.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clayton Calloway Green; children, Clifton Green of Pennsylvania, Lorne Green of Hebron and Kimberly Whitelock of New Church; eight grandchildren; and her sisters, Linda Wodkins of Princess Anne, Dorothy Jones of Willards and June Bennett of Oriole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton Laird and Robert Laird; and a sister, Elsie Killmon.

No formal services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



