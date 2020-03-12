Edna R. McKelvey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna R. McKelvey.
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELMAR - Edna R. Phillips McKelvey died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Galestown, she was a daughter of the late Rita Bell Short and Reuben Phillips.
She was a member of Parkway Church of God for more than 70 years.
She is survived by her children, Maxwell George McKelvey, Gloria M. White, Joyce M. Adkins, Deborah F. King, Ronald B. McKelvey, Barry A. McKelvey, Michelle M. Riddle and Michael S. McKelvey; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Scarborough and Jean Fields; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George B. McKelvey.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.