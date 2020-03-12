DELMAR - Edna R. Phillips McKelvey died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Galestown, she was a daughter of the late Rita Bell Short and Reuben Phillips.

She was a member of Parkway Church of God for more than 70 years.

She is survived by her children, Maxwell George McKelvey, Gloria M. White, Joyce M. Adkins, Deborah F. King, Ronald B. McKelvey, Barry A. McKelvey, Michelle M. Riddle and Michael S. McKelvey; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Scarborough and Jean Fields; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George B. McKelvey.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



