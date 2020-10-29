Edward A.

Monteferrario Jr., 54

QUANTICO - Edward Arnold Monteferrario Jr. died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his children and loved ones. Born in Bergan County, N.J., he was the son of the late Edward Arnold Monteferrario Sr. and Adaline June Monteferrario.

He was a hunter, fisherman and waterman, and was the caretaker on the farm he lived on.

He is survived by a son, Edward Arnold Monteferrario of Quantico; a daughter, Jessica Adaline Monteferrario of Salisbury; two sisters, Deborah Monteferrario and Lisa Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Bivalve Cemetery in Bivalve.







