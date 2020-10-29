1/
Edward Arnold Monteferrario Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A.
Monteferrario Jr., 54
QUANTICO - Edward Arnold Monteferrario Jr. died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his children and loved ones. Born in Bergan County, N.J., he was the son of the late Edward Arnold Monteferrario Sr. and Adaline June Monteferrario.
He was a hunter, fisherman and waterman, and was the caretaker on the farm he lived on.
He is survived by a son, Edward Arnold Monteferrario of Quantico; a daughter, Jessica Adaline Monteferrario of Salisbury; two sisters, Deborah Monteferrario and Lisa Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Bivalve Cemetery in Bivalve.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved