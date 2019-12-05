WHITEHAVEN - Edward "Teddy" B. Kenney died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, he was one of four sons of the late Edward Martindale Kenney and Hazel Ellen Driscoll Kenney.

He retired as a maintenance mechanic in charge of the scales at the Campbell Soup Co., after 25 years of service. He was a life member of the Assateague Sports Fishermen's Association and the Salisbury Moose.

He is survived by brothers, Donald F. Kenney of North Hutchison Island, Fla., James F. Kenney of Salisbury and Dale M. Kenney of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews.

No formal services are planned.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.




