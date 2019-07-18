SALISBURY - Edward Carl King died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna Jupitz King.
He was a retired longshoreman and a member of ILA Local No. 333.
He is survived by his wife, Helene King of Hebron; two sons, Robert "Bobby" King of Pasadena, Md., and Edward King Jr. of Severn, Md.; and a daughter, Peggy Shade of Salisbury.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019