Edward C. "Ed" Wilkins Jr.
Edward C. Wilkins, Jr.
SALISBURY - Edward "Ed" C. Wilkins Jr. died at his home in Salisbury on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Willards, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Hazel M Wilkins.
He graduated from Pittsville High School, where he was known as an athlete.
Surviving are his daughter, Sherry Robinson; a brother, Ron Wilkins; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews..
His body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I know that family was very important to Eddie. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I will hold the memories in my heart!
Edie
July 8, 2020
I will miss my visits with you at Christmas but I know you are resting in Peace
Carolyn Hawkins
Family
July 6, 2020
July 5, 2020
Go rest high on that mountain;
Son your work on earth is done.

I got your message - me too, forever and always.

Sheila Adams
July 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Eds caring , wonderful daughter Sherry and her family during this sad time. May warm and happy memories with him get you through each day he is missed. Rest In Peace dear sweet Mr. Ed. Love and Blessings , Maggie
Margaret Viscomi
Friend
July 2, 2020
Eddie R.I.P
Eddie was one of the greater basketball players that graduated from Pittsville High School. Even if the teams had a bad game Eddie would always score above 20 points. Pittsville High School had excellent basketball players during Eddie life and he was certainly one of them
We will miss you always. Thanks for the memorizes.
Olen Jones
Friend
July 2, 2020
Ed was a heck of a nice guy we worked together at commercial credit back in the late 1970s, rest peace ed
Robert Price
July 1, 2020
He was a good friend, classmate, and cousin. I shall really miss him.
Frederick Hall
July 1, 2020
I ALWAYS REMEMBER LOOKING OUT MY KITCHEN WINDOW AND SEEING ED AND MISS HAZEL SITTING OUTSIDE THE FRONT DOOR. AFTER MISS HAZEL PASSED , THEY WERE TRULY MISSED !
ETHEL ISAACS
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
OH MY ~ED AND MISS HAZEL WERE MY NEIGHBORS IN WILLARDS SINCE 1985 ... I COULD NOT HAVE ASKED FOR BETTER . I WISH HIS FAMILY COMFORT AND PEACE AND BELIEVE HE AND MISS HAZEL ARE TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN ! ED YOU WILL BE MISSED !
ETHEL ISAACS
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Sherry and your family. We are so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace. God bless you now and always. Ron and Leslie Elliott (Edie's Mom)
LESLIE And RON ELLIOTT
Friend
