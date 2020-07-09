Edward C. Wilkins, Jr.

SALISBURY - Edward "Ed" C. Wilkins Jr. died at his home in Salisbury on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Willards, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Hazel M Wilkins.

He graduated from Pittsville High School, where he was known as an athlete.

Surviving are his daughter, Sherry Robinson; a brother, Ron Wilkins; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews..

His body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store