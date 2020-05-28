SELBYVILLE â€" Edward Gates â€œEddie Boâ€� Holson died in Annapolis from Covid-19 on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., his parents were the late Edward and Catherine Holson.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during the Korean War. He opened and operated several family restaurants in Maryland, his longest being the Beach Plaza Cafe & Sand Bar in Ocean City. He was a member of St. Lukeâ€™s Catholic Church in Ocean City, and the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. He played drums in several bands throughout Maryland, playing into his 80s.

He is survived by nine children, Eddie Jr., Wanda, Danny, David, Marianne, Michael, Richard, Steven and Gregory; a brother, James; 27 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carlee Holson; and a grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store