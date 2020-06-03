PRESTON â€" Edward James Tyler, II died on May 29, 2020 at Easton Memorial Hospital. A long time resident of the Eastern Shore, Edward was born on Oct. 13, 1962 to the late Joyce Collins and Edward James Tyler.
Edward graduated from Colonel Richardson in 1980, and went on to earn his Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Business from Towson University in 1984. Upon graduating, Edward returned to Eastern Shore to follow in his fatherâ€™s footsteps by joining the family business of Edward Tyler Drywall.
Within his profession, Edward gained a reputation for being one of the most sought after and meticulous craftsmen in the area. Even stronger than his devotion to his family business was his affinity for golf and the outdoors. When he wasnâ€™t on the golf course, one of his favorite spots to visit was Seneca Rocks in West Virginia during the Fall, where he would spend time admiring the beautiful mountains in the national park with family and friends.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Abbigail Tyler; sisters, Darlene Krauch, Pamela Tyler Ginneman, Robin Lynn Tyler; niece, Michael R. Barnes; and many more nieces and nephews.
The family is welcoming visitors to celebrate Edwardâ€™s life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11 am. to 12 p.m. at Newcomb & Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge. A private service will follow with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a charity close to Edwardâ€™s heart, the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
Due to the regulations from our Governor, please practice social distancing and masks will be required.
Edward graduated from Colonel Richardson in 1980, and went on to earn his Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Business from Towson University in 1984. Upon graduating, Edward returned to Eastern Shore to follow in his fatherâ€™s footsteps by joining the family business of Edward Tyler Drywall.
Within his profession, Edward gained a reputation for being one of the most sought after and meticulous craftsmen in the area. Even stronger than his devotion to his family business was his affinity for golf and the outdoors. When he wasnâ€™t on the golf course, one of his favorite spots to visit was Seneca Rocks in West Virginia during the Fall, where he would spend time admiring the beautiful mountains in the national park with family and friends.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Abbigail Tyler; sisters, Darlene Krauch, Pamela Tyler Ginneman, Robin Lynn Tyler; niece, Michael R. Barnes; and many more nieces and nephews.
The family is welcoming visitors to celebrate Edwardâ€™s life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11 am. to 12 p.m. at Newcomb & Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge. A private service will follow with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a charity close to Edwardâ€™s heart, the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
Due to the regulations from our Governor, please practice social distancing and masks will be required.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 3, 2020.