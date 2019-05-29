Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Edward L. Mundy departed this life on May 15, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, Md. He was the son of Rita Travers and Calvin Stanley also stepson of James Travers Sr. He was born on May 30, 1950.

He attended the Public Schools of Dorchester County and graduated from Maces' Lane High School, class of "1968."

Edward also known as "ED" was a good man. Loving and showing kindness to all he met. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to fix things. He had a trade of doing carpenter work and painting.

Edward served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked at Lorton Correctional Facility and retired after working over 20 years. He also was in the Reserve for 20 years thenretired. He was a Security Officer at other jobs.

He was a good husband and loving father and friend to all. He leaves to mourn his wife, Deborah; mother, Rita Travers; three daughters, Sheron, Leasha and Domnique Mundy; one step-grandson, Markus Austin; one brother, James Travers Jr. (Estella); three sisters, Christine Anderson (Theodore), the Rev. Elsie Ennals (Oliver), and Lois Dillard (Ivory); eight aunts, Lucille Mason, Pauline Molock (Bobby), Mary Molock (Olis), Barbara Molock, Annie Mae Perry, Rosalee Banks, Clara Harris and Esther Stanley; one uncle, Bedford Johnson; and a number of nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by stepdaughter, Renee Austin; one sister, Betty Travers; two nephews, Dontra Travers and James Travers III; two grandmothers, Anna Stanley and Olivia Johnson; two grandfathers, George Stanley and George Mundy; five uncles, Walter, Henry and Herbert Johnson, Charles Banks and John Harris.

Arrangements are being handled by Pope Funeral Home, District of Maryland.





