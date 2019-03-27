Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ed Lin graduated from the Lenox School for Boys (Lenox, Mass.) in 1960. He was the entertainment editor of the school newspaper, Pen and Scroll, worked in the "Tuckshop," and in his senior year was appointed a Prefect (student leader). He was known among his friends as "someone who always looked for the best in everything and was seldom disappointed." After he completed his freshman year at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., he was struck by a hit and run driver at 19 years of age. Subsequently he spent much of the rest of his life in various institutions for the disabled.

Ed Lin often expressed a desire to become a teacher. He studied the Bible and the works of Shakespeare and Thoreau, often quoting passages from memory. He found many colorful ways to express himself to others. As he lived with his difficulties, he taught those around him to live each day with grace.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 pm at the St. Paul's Episcopal Churchyard in Berlin, Md. The Rev. Michael Moyer officiated. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 429, Berlin, MD, 21811, or to Berlin Paramedics, 214 Main St., Berlin, MD, 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via:



Salisbury - Edward Linskill Warren Ehart died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md. Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the only child of the Rev. Dr. Edward H. Ehart, Jr., and Grace Holden Ehart. He is survived by his court–appointed guardian, the Rev. Nathaniel W. Pierce of Trappe, Md., and his good friend of twenty-five years, Mr. Robert K. Sellers of Cambridge, Md.Ed Lin graduated from the Lenox School for Boys (Lenox, Mass.) in 1960. He was the entertainment editor of the school newspaper, Pen and Scroll, worked in the "Tuckshop," and in his senior year was appointed a Prefect (student leader). He was known among his friends as "someone who always looked for the best in everything and was seldom disappointed." After he completed his freshman year at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., he was struck by a hit and run driver at 19 years of age. Subsequently he spent much of the rest of his life in various institutions for the disabled.Ed Lin often expressed a desire to become a teacher. He studied the Bible and the works of Shakespeare and Thoreau, often quoting passages from memory. He found many colorful ways to express himself to others. As he lived with his difficulties, he taught those around him to live each day with grace.A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 pm at the St. Paul's Episcopal Churchyard in Berlin, Md. The Rev. Michael Moyer officiated. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 429, Berlin, MD, 21811, or to Berlin Paramedics, 214 Main St., Berlin, MD, 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Funeral Home Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin

108 William Street

Berlin , MD 21811

(410) 641-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close