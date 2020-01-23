SALISBURY - Edward Peyton "Ted" Ritchings Jr. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born in Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late Edward and Frances Ritchings.
After graduating from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, he joined the U.S. Marines and National Guard, serving in Desert Storm. Following his time in the military, he was a master correctional officer at Wicomico County Detention Center.
He is survived by his children, Edward Peyton Ritchings III, Beth Foskey and Brent Ritchings; six grandchildren; and his sisters, Sarah Bounds and Anne Ritchings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020