Edward W. Hitch, 91

SALISBURY - Edward Walter Hitch died at Coastal Hospice By The Lake in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Uriah Thomas Hitch and Ida Ellen Causey Hitch.

He worked as a carpenter all his life, starting off with Larry J. Causey & Sons, Wilson Lee Davis and retiring from Robert Messick & Sons in 1994. He was known for his skills in building cabinets and stair cases.

He is survived by four children, Brenda Williams, Larry Hitch, Charlotte Blagus and Milton Hitch; a sister, Lena Bowen; eight grandchildren; a step-granddaughter, Lynne Leidy; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; two sisters, Florence McGrath and Hazel Bennett; and four brothers, Carroll, Avery, Lawrence and James Hitch.

A service was held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.







