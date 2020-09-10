1/
Edward W. Hitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward W. Hitch, 91
SALISBURY - Edward Walter Hitch died at Coastal Hospice By The Lake in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Uriah Thomas Hitch and Ida Ellen Causey Hitch.
He worked as a carpenter all his life, starting off with Larry J. Causey & Sons, Wilson Lee Davis and retiring from Robert Messick & Sons in 1994. He was known for his skills in building cabinets and stair cases.
He is survived by four children, Brenda Williams, Larry Hitch, Charlotte Blagus and Milton Hitch; a sister, Lena Bowen; eight grandchildren; a step-granddaughter, Lynne Leidy; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; two sisters, Florence McGrath and Hazel Bennett; and four brothers, Carroll, Avery, Lawrence and James Hitch.
A service was held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
Mr. Hitch was a good friend to my mother in law Alice at John B. They enjoyed doing puzzles together and chatting about daily events. Our condolences to your entire family. Sincerely, the Simpson family.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved