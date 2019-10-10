Edward W. Jones (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Knowing what a kind and genuine person Greg is, I always..."
  • "Our hearts and thoughts are with your family. It was a..."
    - David & Caryn Morris
  • "Greg - I am so sorry. What a legacy of family he has! My..."
    - Karen Lezon
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Edward Wise Jones died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Wilmer Chester Jones and Minnie Morris Jones.
He was a life member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945 aboard the USS Winslow. He retired as a purchasing agent from Shore Distributors in 1985.
He is survived by his four sons, Edward Hall Jones Jr. of Guilford, Conn., Steven Carroll Jones of Frederick, Md., Robert Scott Jones of Salisbury and Gregory Alan Jones of Williamsburg, Va.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Hall Jones; two brothers, Morris and Dick Jones; and three sisters, Ruth Jones, Gladys Dickerson and Helen Pusey.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon