SALISBURY - Edward Wise Jones died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Wilmer Chester Jones and Minnie Morris Jones.
He was a life member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945 aboard the USS Winslow. He retired as a purchasing agent from Shore Distributors in 1985.
He is survived by his four sons, Edward Hall Jones Jr. of Guilford, Conn., Steven Carroll Jones of Frederick, Md., Robert Scott Jones of Salisbury and Gregory Alan Jones of Williamsburg, Va.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Hall Jones; two brothers, Morris and Dick Jones; and three sisters, Ruth Jones, Gladys Dickerson and Helen Pusey.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019