Eftalia V. Cummins, 76

SALISBURY - Eftalia Vouros Cummins died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late John V. Vouros and Grace "Hazel" Vouros.

She spent her early years in Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Va. She attended The Washington School for Secretaries. She worked as a legal secretary before relocating to Salisbury. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her son, John Brett Cummins; a grandson; a sister, Mary Ashley; and a brother, George Vouros. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James R. Cummins, in March 2019.

A service was held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







