DELMAR - Elaine McNeill Carr died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Lofland Park Care Center in Seaford. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the only child of Lee Jordan McNeill and Thelma Harrison McNeill. She attended University Park Elementary School on University Park, Md., and graduated with the Class of 1957 of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. She then attended Washington Secretary School in Washington, D.C.. worked for the District of Columbia court system and then for Washington Gas & Light Co.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Norman Smith Carr of Delmar; children, Debbie Bondurant of Woodbridge, Va., Terri Carr of New Market, Md., Laura Ralph of Delmar and Kendall Carr of Delmar; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was cremated and will be interred in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thomas, W.Va., where a graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. A visitation was held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019