PITTSVILLE - Elbert J. Curnutte died on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Brighton, Col., he was the son of the late Oscar Curnutte and Mary Drake.Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force . Later he was employed with the U.S. Capitol Police as a Sergeant, until his retirement. He later worked as a security guard for Lockheed Martin.He is survived by his wife, Janet Curnutte; three daughters, Janet Caron, Sandra Moore and Kim Zine; a son, Richard Caron; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Caron.Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.