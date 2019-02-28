Elbert J. Curnutte

PITTSVILLE - Elbert J. Curnutte died on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Brighton, Col., he was the son of the late Oscar Curnutte and Mary Drake.
Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force. Later he was employed with the U.S. Capitol Police as a Sergeant, until his retirement. He later worked as a security guard for Lockheed Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Curnutte; three daughters, Janet Caron, Sandra Moore and Kim Zine; a son, Richard Caron; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Caron.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
