CAMBRIDGE - Eleanor Louise Hanlin passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lumberton, Mississippi on Nov. 26, 1928 to the late Burt Howard Lilburn and Irma Blanche Baylis Lilburn.

She attended schools in Hattiesburg, Miss., and graduated from high school in 1945. She worked for the telephone company starting as an operator and was an instructor when she retired after 37 years. On Dec. 16, 1972, she married Robert Hanlin. They moved to Cambridge in 1990, and she was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Eleanor enjoyed creating jewelry and making greeting cards. Her family and friends will remember her as a wonderful, caring person who would do anything for anyone. She loved plants, gardening, and anything outdoors. She also loved cooking, and her family will especially miss her special sour cream pound cake. Eleanor also had a special love for animals. She loved all pets, but had a special love for small dogs, especially her girl Abby, who will sorely miss her.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Gloria Jean Keith or Cambridge; a sister, Beverly Baker of Hattiesburg, Miss.; special nieces, Christine and her husband Ken, and Debbie and her husband Butch; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two special friends whom she considered to be family, Dawn Moore and Kathy Potter. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Blanch Lilburn.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maryland – Eastern Shore Chapter, 909 Progress Circle Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



