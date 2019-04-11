SALISBURY - Eleanor M. Johnson died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Ogletown, Del., on a dairy farm where she was raised, her parents were the late George Paul and Julia Murray. She was the youngest of 12 children. She worked in various secretarial positions, retiring from Malone & Williams in Salisbury after 26 years of service. She was a member of Jerusalem Methodist Church in Parsonsburg.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Perkins, Arthur J. Johnson II, Tami Cross, and Sarah Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mabel Stafford, Barbara Jean Moore and Nancy Jones; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Fisher Johnson; and eight siblings.

All services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



