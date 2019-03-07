Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M. Plachta. View Sign

NANTICOKE - Eleanor Marie Plachta, recently of Nanticoke, and formerly of Oakland, Md., and Adelphi, Md., died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Salisbury. Born in Athol, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Peter Vareika and Valeria Vareika Mikutaitis.

She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, and a former volunteer at the West Side Fire Department in Bivalve.

She is survived by one son, Walter Plachta of Nanticoke; three daughters, Cynthia Stacy of Swanton, Md., Nance Plachta of Austell, Ga., and Dorothy Davis of Elizabeth City, N.C.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Plachta and one brother, Donald Vareika.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary's Hall on Nanticoke Road in Tyaskin. In honor of Lithuanian background, Eastern European refreshments will be served. Inurnment will be at Baltimore National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



