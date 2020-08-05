1/1
Elinor Ann "Sissy" Elbourn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Ann 'Sissy'
Elbourn, 80
ROCK HALL, Md. - Elinor Ann "Sissy" Elbourn of Rock Hall, Md., died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.
Born on November 27, 1939 on Kent Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Clough. She graduated from Stevensville High School in 1957.
In 1959, she married the love of her life, Paul Copeland Elbourn and they made their home in Rock Hall. From that marriage there were two sons, Bennett and Brian, both of Cambridge, Md. They moved to Dorchester County for nearly 40 years and in 2007 she and her husband moved back to Rock Hall, when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
During her time in Dorchester County, she spent much of her time doing volunteer work and enjoying every minute of it. She enjoyed cooking, auctions, flea markets, shopping, playing cards and having dinner with her girl friends.
Sissy placed much value on family and friends. She often mentioned that the girls she started school at the age of 5 were still very special to her and she enjoyed meeting with them for lunch. Besides her family, she had some very special friends she met through hospice and enjoyed many days with them. They were always able to find something fun to do.
Sissy leaves behind two brothers, Eddie Clough of Chester and Walter Junior Clough of Florida; one sister, Bonnie Pierson of Chester and a very special brother-in-law, Jerry Pierson. She often said that Jerry was not an in-law, he was just her brother. She is also survived by two sons, Ben Elbourn (Donna) and Brian Elbourn, both of Cambridge; two grandchildren, Brandy Elbourn and Jody Lynn Elbourn; four great grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides losing her husband, both parents and a sister, Jean McCombs, she and Paul also lost a daughter, Angela.
Sissy's life was very full and very busy. She often mentioned how lucky and how blessed she was. She thought that God had given her so many blessings and she was thankful for each and every one. Her greatest blessings were her great nieces and nephews. She always thought of them as her grandchildren and they brought so much joy to her life.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, Md.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved