SALISBURY - Elisabeth E. "Lisa" Dickey died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Butler, Pa., she was the daughter of the late parents Elisabeth L. Reyes and Dr. Robert L. Dickey.

She grew up in Laurel. In her senior year of high school, she moved to Salisbury and graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1965. After a year at the University of Maryland, she returned to Salisbury and became the assistant manager of the former Salisbury Mall on Civic Avenue for several years.

She is survived by three brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister.

Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



