Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church 601 Church Street Cambridge , MD

Elizabeth (Bonnie) Allen Shertenlieb (76) was born in NJ. She was a graduate of the Agnes Irwin School in Pennsylvania and made her social debut at a private tea dance and at the 1960 Philadelphia Charity Ball. After earning a BA degree from Skidmore College, she worked as Securities Analyst on Wall Street. She married William B. Shertenlieb in 1965 and was active in church and charity work while living in New England, Puerto Rico, Belgium, West Virginia and New York.

After moving to Cambridge in 1979, she worked for H&R Block as a teacher, manager and Senior Tax Advisor for 35 years. Mrs. Shertenlieb has also been a Dorchester General Hospital Auxilian for 37 years. She was an active member and past assistant treasurer at Christ Episcopal Church. She was a Founding Board member of the Richardson Maritime Museum and served on the Board of Trustees for eleven years. In 2006, she received a Governors Citation recognizing her work for that museum. She was a member of the Dorchester General Hospital Community Association, and a past member of the Cambridge Yacht Club and the Dorchester County Historical Society. A direct descendant of eleven colonial governors including Roger Williams of Rhode Island and of four original signers of the Mayflower Compact, she qualified for membership in The Colonial Dames, the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Shertenlieb was a contributor to The Daily Banner Guest Commentaries. She was Secretary of the Class "64" of Skidmore College and wrote a quarterly column for the college magazine. She loved to read, travel and work in the garden.

Her parents were the late John H. and Miriam L. Allen and the late Dorothy V. Allen of Berwyn, Pa. and Cambridge. Her grandparents were the late Dr. Charles Bromwell and Elizabeth Mathewson Lufburrow of Plainfield, N.J. and "Brelsmir Haven", Cambridge and the late Capt. A. Herbert and Florence Ten Broeck Allen of "Swinging Gate", Haverford, Pa.

Mrs. Shertenlieb is survived by her husband William, Sr.; her son and daughter in law William, Jr. and Wendy Shertenlieb of Cambridge; and by her daughter and son in law, Elizabeth and John Gage of Monrovia, Md.; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Robertson (John) of Cambridge; and her brother, John H. Allen, Jr. (Veronica) of Cambridge; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A brother, Robert Plummer of Reisterstown passed away in May 2008 and a sister, Judith McAdoo of Cambridge passed away in Sept. 2004.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 456, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





