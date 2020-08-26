1/1
Elizabeth Baldwin Vermillion Donoho
Elizabeth Baldwin
Vermillion Donoho
Elizabeth Baldwin Vermillion Donoho departed this life on August 17, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1919 to John Vermillion and Mabel Baldwin, both of Bowie, Md., and was the sister of John E. Vermillion, Mary Patricia Vermillion and Cornelius G. Vermillion, and half-sister of George A. Vermillion, all deceased. Mrs. Donoho grew up in Bowie, graduating from Upper Marlboro High School in 1937, and the St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore in 1940.
She met Murphy O'Neill Donoho, originally of Dorchester County, in Baltimore in 1938, and they were married in 1939. Following her graduation she was a nurse at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore and in 1941 gave birth to their first son, Michael E. Donoho, now deceased. Following Mr. Donoho's service during the war, they moved to Cambridge, where in 1950 she joined the Dorchester County Health Department. She served the residents of the county as a public health nurse until 1961 when they moved to Severna Park, Md. She continued her career in public health with the Anne Arundel County Health Department, originally as the supervisor at the Severna Park Health Center and then as a department supervisor at the Health Department's headquarters in Annapolis. Mrs. Donoho earned her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from the University of Maryland in 1970. She retired in 1981.
Following her retirement they returned to Cambridge and enjoyed their time with friends and traveling until Mr. Donoho's passing in 1985. Since then she joined the students of Cambridge South Dorchester High School on trips to Europe, visited Spain and the Holy Land, and took many Caribbean cruises with her siblings and her son, Mike. On her last of many road trips with Mike, they went to South Carolina specifically to see a total eclipse of the sun. She was very interested in Maryland history and genealogy, served as a docent with the Cambridge Public Library, and was a long-term member of the Maryland Historical Society, the Prince George's and Dorchester County Historical Societies, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her son, Lt. Col John R. Donoho, USAF (Ret), his wife Christina both of Cambridge; her beloved grandchildren, John M. Donoho of Glen Burnie, Major (Sel) Rachel E. Donoho, USAF currently stationed in the Netherlands, and Philip M. Donoho, and his wife Kelly of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Old Trinity Churchyard. Father Bruce Byrolly officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toArc of the Central Chesapeake, 1332 Donald Avenue, Severn MD, 21144.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Trinity Churchyard
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
