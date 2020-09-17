Elizabeth Dennis, 78

PITTSVILLE - Elizabeth "Tiny Bab" Dennis died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home. Born in Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Walter Avery Timmons and Nancy Bell Truitt Timmons.

She retired from Wells Fargo, after working many years as a security officer.

She is survived by her son, Mark Dennis; two special nieces, Nancy Moore and Donna Bell; a special friend, Evelyn Hartsell; and many more nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy Dennis; and siblings, Raymond Timmons, Roland Timmons, Lola Florence Elliott, Wilsie Plummer and Hilda Timmons.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







