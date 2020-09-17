1/
Elizabeth Dennis
Elizabeth Dennis, 78
PITTSVILLE - Elizabeth "Tiny Bab" Dennis died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home. Born in Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Walter Avery Timmons and Nancy Bell Truitt Timmons.
She retired from Wells Fargo, after working many years as a security officer.
She is survived by her son, Mark Dennis; two special nieces, Nancy Moore and Donna Bell; a special friend, Evelyn Hartsell; and many more nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy Dennis; and siblings, Raymond Timmons, Roland Timmons, Lola Florence Elliott, Wilsie Plummer and Hilda Timmons.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
