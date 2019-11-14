MARDELA SPRINGS - Elizabeth Goswellen Bussells, of Mardela Springs and formerly of Fruitland, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Webster Clarence Goswellen and Starrie Frances Mitchell Goswellen.

Because her parents passed when she was a young child, she was raised by her paternal aunt and uncle, the late Ella "Nettie" and Brice Goslee of Salisbury.

She retired from Dresser Wayne Industries in 1987, after 20 years as an Administrative Assistant. She volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center with more than 1,000 hours of service. She was a member of the Gateway Church of Christ.

She is survived by her three children, Judith "Judy" B. Carey of Fruitland, Cynthia "Cindy" B. Burton of Mardela Springs and Marion "Skip" Gillis Bussells Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Marion Gillis Bussells; a grandson; and two brothers, Edward Goswellen and Milton Goswellen.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



