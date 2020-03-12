PARSONSBURG - Elizabeth Ellen Webb died at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Parsonsburg, she was a daughter of the late George Emory Shockley and Elizabeth Louise Willey Shockley.
She worked for more than 30 years for Bay Shore Developments.
She is survived by a son, Robert Alan Webb of Parsonsburg; a daughter, Linda Hudson of Parsonsburg; a grandson, Craig Alan Webb; and brothers, Irvin Shockley of Parsonsburg and Wallace Willey of Delmar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert "Bobby" Glenn Webb.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Line Community Cemetery in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020