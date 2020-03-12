Elizabeth Webb

Guest Book
  • "Elizabeth was about the best housekeeper we ever had at the..."
    - Michael Quillin
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Elizabeth..."
    - Buddy Jenkins
  • "Alan, Mary Lou and Linda, So sorry about your mom. Losing..."
  • "sorry or the lost of your mother "
    - philip hudson
  • "Miss Elizabeth & I shared many, many conversations, some in..."
    - Margie McBane
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Obituary
PARSONSBURG - Elizabeth Ellen Webb died at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Parsonsburg, she was a daughter of the late George Emory Shockley and Elizabeth Louise Willey Shockley.
She worked for more than 30 years for Bay Shore Developments.
She is survived by a son, Robert Alan Webb of Parsonsburg; a daughter, Linda Hudson of Parsonsburg; a grandson, Craig Alan Webb; and brothers, Irvin Shockley of Parsonsburg and Wallace Willey of Delmar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert "Bobby" Glenn Webb.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Line Community Cemetery in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
