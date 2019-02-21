DELMAR - Ellen Darlene Willey died on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel Huntington Smith.
She and her husband owned and operated Willey's Day Care for more than 40 years, until their retirement in 2006. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wallace Willey; two sons, Mark Willey and Dwayne Willey; four grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Smith, Carlton Smith and Ronnie Smith.
A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church Salisbury in Salisbury. Interment was in Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019