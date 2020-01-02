SALISBURY - Ellen Marie Hooker died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Merrill Merson and Marian Elizabeth Gavigan Merson.

She worked as an office clerk for Manhattan Shirt Factory, and was a travel agent for Truitt's Travel Agency in Salisbury.

She is survived by two children, Kristopher Jay Hooker of Princess Anne and Kandise "Kandy" Darlene Hooker of Frankford; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Swift of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Konrad "Hook" Philip Hooker.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held prior to the services at Parsons Cemetery at 11 a.m.



