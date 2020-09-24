1/
Ellen Wallace Tingle
Ellen W. Tingle, 83
PARSONSBURG - Ellen Wallace Tingle died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Texas. Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Fisher Wallace and Joseph Wallace.
She worked as manager of Howard Johnson's Motel in Salisbury and the Eden Roc Motel in Ocean City. She was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg and an ardent member of TOPS.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert R. Tingle; her children, Donna Jo Patt, Samuel Edward Windsor, Martha "Marti" Blose and Pamela Green; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held at Bethel Church on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Bethel Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
