DELMAR -- Elmer Lloyd "Rick" Reikard died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Lancaster, Pa., he was a son of the late Elmer and Anna Reikard.
A U.S. Army veteran, he spent his career working as a foreman for Hoffman-LaRoche for 30 years, then worked at Triglia Transportation, then worked in the vending department for 20 years at Pepsi. He was a lifetime member of the Delmar Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Reikard of Delmar; daughters, LuAnn Hampshire and Jody Reikard, both of Salisbury; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; siblings, Nancy, Joyce and Donald; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Reikard; and a sister, Audrey.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
