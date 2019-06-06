SALISBURY - Elodie Frances Beale died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Carrie Beale.

She worked as a teacher for the Wicomico County Public Schools for 34 years and was a member of the Association of Retired Teachers. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for 79 years, serving on the Altar Guild and volunteering at the Opportunity Shop. She was also a life member of the Junior Auxiliary Board of Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her cousin, Jane Stocksdale of Westminster, Md.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Burial was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



