Eloise Somers Whitelock Tyler formerly of Ewell,

Born on Smith Island on June 3, 1931, she was the only daughter of Benjamin Evans Whitelock and Maude Somers Whitelock. Her husband, William Schultz Tyler preceded her in death on November 8, 1987. She had been making her home with her daughter since 2001. Together they moved to Crisfield in 2004 and they enjoyed living there for ten years, then finally moved to Salisbury where they lived currently.

Eloise was the owner of Harbor Side Restaurant on Smith Island for almost 25 years. She was very active in her community, serving as Past President of the PTA of Ewell School, Past President of Ewell Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary during the construction of the Ewell Recreational Center, and was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church where she was Sunday School Secretary/Treasurer and active in the United Methodist Women.

In her younger years she enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She had a great love for music and played piano "by ear." Most of all, she loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Bryan Tyler and wife Sandy of Marion, Otis Ray Tyler and wife Susan of Ewell, and Marilyn K. Tyler of Salisbury; grandchildren, Gina Kay Tyler, Darrell Tyler and wife April all of Marion, Dale Tyler and wife Janet of Ewell, Ryan Evans and wife Leah of Salisbury, Deric Tyler and wife Bobbie Lynn of Crisfield, and Brooke Tyler of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Adrienne Tyler of Marion, Brett Tyler of Marion, Lauren Lee and husband Bruce and Ashley Tyler, all of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jaxon, Jett, and Jemma Tyler, all of Crisfield; great-great-grandchildren, Mariah, Natalia, and Bruce Lee, Jr. of Shreveport; nephews and niece Eric Whitelock of Seaford, Jonathon Whitelock of Frederica, Del., and Candy Whitelock of Seaford; sister-in-law, Olive Spriggs Whitelock of Seaford; and several other nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Elliott Whitelock on Feb. 25, 2018.

Funeral Services officiated by Pastors John Thorne and Jim Evans were held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ewell United Methodist Church. Viewings were Saturday morning from 10-11 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home and Saturday evening from 7-9 at the church. Interment was in Ewell Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ewell Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Donnie B. Marsh, 3211 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824, or to Ewell United Methodist Church, c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.





306 W. Main St.

Crisfield , MD 21817

