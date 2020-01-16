SALISBURY - Elsie M. Cayaves of Salisbury, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at The Lake. Born in Choptank, her parents were the late Omar L. and Ruth E. Williamson Fulton.

The eldest of ten siblings, she attended school in East New Market.

Widowed at age 23, she sang professionally to support herself and her two children. She later moved to Boulder, Colo., residing there for six years prior to returning to the Eastern Shore in 1960. She was employed as an assistant to the Somerset County Clerk of Court for several years, before becoming a children's wear buyer at Benjamin's in Salisbury. Later, after remarrying, she managed her husband's medical practice until their retirement.

She is survived by her children, Mary Reid of Princess Anne and William E. Cox Jr. of Erie, Colo.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Omar Fulton Jr., Eugene Fulton and Lowell Fulton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, William E. Cox Sr. and Dr. Paul G. Cayaves; a brother, Craig Fulton; and sisters, Thelma Colflesh, Constance Kenny and Virginia Braid.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. A time of fellowship will follow the service at the Delmar Fire Department.



