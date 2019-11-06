Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Andrew Evans. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

HEBRON - Elwood Andrew Evans, Sr., formerly of Crisfield and

Born in Crisfield and raised on Smith Island, he was a son of the late James Wallace Evans and Winnie Leach Tyler Evans Taylor. His wife, Trula Love Balser Evans, preceded in him death on Aug. 19, 1991.

He was a member of Crisfield Church of God. He worked as a maintenance worker at the former Mrs. Paul's Kitchen in Crisfield from 1964 until its closing in 1990. He then started working at Handy's Seafood from 1991-2008.

He loved sports, especially basketball and loved listening to music. His favorite singers to listen to were Bryan Tyler, Otis Tyler, and Marilyn Tyler. He enjoyed camp meetings on Smith Island and eating dinners afterwards. Above all he loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his son, Andy Evans and wife, Frances, of Hebron and Pam Evans Windsor of Salisbury; grandchildren, Betty Marie Windsor of Crisfield, Joe Windsor, Jr. and wife Donna of Salisbury, Jonathan Evans of Fruitland, Heather Evans of Baltimore, and Christopher Helgeson of Hebron; and great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Dyllan, and Noah.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fredrick Evans and a sister, Norma Evans.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to help the family with funeral expenses, Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main St., Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at





