SNOW HILL - Emily D. Cottingham died at Delmar Villa Assisted Living on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born in Newark, Md., she was a daughter of the late Carl G. and Bertie Mitchell Dryden. She spent most of her life living in Snow Hill and enjoyed 33 years of teaching for the Worcester County Board of Education. Some of her memberships included AARP, Maryland State Retired Teachers Association and Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Schnepel; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson "Pat" Cottingham Jr.; brothers, Strayer Dryden, J. Charlton Dryden and Howard E. Dryden; and an infant sister.
A funeral service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church in Snow Hill. Interment was in Makemie Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Funeral Home
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Funeral Home Details
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019
