Emily M. Knous, 79

SALISBURY - Emily Martha Morgan Knous died, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Born in Houston, Texas, she was raised in Pecan Island, La. She was a daughter of Astor Morgan and Emily Aline Morgan.

She worked as a nurse for over 20 years with disabled children at Holly Center, until her health forced her to retire.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Vaughan; her brother, Keith Morgan; her children, George "Tony" Knous Jr., Georgina "Gina" Goslee and Leah Holloway; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Knous Sr.; and her brother, Astor M. "Mort" Morgan.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held at the Hammond Cemetery in Salisbury.







