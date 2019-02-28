SALISBURY - Emily Sue Summers Doherty, of Salisbury, and formerly of Ocean Pines and Bowie, Md., died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Salisbury. Born in California, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Glen J. Summers and Laura Hensley Summers.

She graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., where she belonged to Pi Beta Phi, with a bachelor's in Math and Statistics. At the University of Maryland, she received a master's in Counseling. She was employed by the American Association of University Women, the American Society for Microbiology and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau in Charlotte Hall, Md. She volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader and CCD teacher.

She is survived by her children, Laura Mettle, Sean, Charles, David; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and 18 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 35 years, Daniel P. Doherty, who died in 1992. Her marriage to G. Roger Black ended in divorce.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



